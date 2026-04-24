Distribution of the leaflet has now ceased, and Westminster Borough Council has apologised to the club based in south-east London. The council has confirmed that no further copies of the image featuring the club’s logo will be produced or distributed, and that all remaining material in its possession will be destroyed.

The council also issued a “full apology for the serious misuse of a registered club badge”, explaining that the crest had been “affixed to an image of a member of a racist hate group in a child-rearing brochure distributed in schools, thereby creating a false and damaging image of the club”.

Millwall has not ruled out legal action and is reviewing its position; the club will make no further comment at this time.