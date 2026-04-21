KSI 'lining up' Premier League cult hero to take Dagenham & Redbridge managerial reins from Andy Carroll

Current caretaker manager Carroll has overseen a respectable run of form but remains keen to continue his playing career rather than committing to a full-time role in the dugout. The veteran striker has been balancing coaching duties with his on-field responsibilities since the dismissal of Lee Bradbury.

Speaking to The Sun last month, the former England international maintained that he isn't prepared to hang up his boots just yet, regardless of his brief stint in the dugout: "Management was never something I wanted to do. But I always knew that if there was a chance for me to do it, I could. It's something that is exciting me at the minute. I'm really happy with the way it is going, but I never thought about it and it just fell on my lap.

"I want to play football. I'm still contracted here to play football and that's what I want to do every single day. If that includes having the manager's job alongside it, so be it. But being the boss permanently and not being able to play football isn't something I'd do right now."