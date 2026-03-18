"Kill the passion" and "Shame on Africa": Sadio Mané and the whole of Senegal are furious over the withdrawal of the Africa Cup of Nations

"What has happened here goes too far. This is not the football we fight for, nor the Africa we believe in," wrote former Bayern Munich player Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr) in a statement on Instagram: "There is too much corruption in our sport, and that is killing the passion of millions of fans across the continent. The players give their all on the pitch, but decisions off the pitch determine the outcome of matches and titles."

Mane said he was "deeply disappointed". His country, African football and the fans deserved "better, fairness, transparency and respect". Meanwhile, the Senegalese Football Federation announced it would "file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne as soon as possible" and described the decision as "unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable, bringing African football into disrepute".

Secretary-General Abdoulaye Seydou Sow added on state broadcaster RTS: "We will contact our lawyers and lodge an appeal. We will stop at nothing. The law is on our side." He described the decision as a "disgrace for Africa".