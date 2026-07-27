Karim Benzema issues verdict on Zinedine Zidane's imminent arrival as new France national team manager

Benzema has publicly thrown his complete support behind Zidane as the French Football Federation moves to finalise a historic managerial transition. Speaking candidly during an interview with Konbini for their popular "In or Out" segment, the veteran striker couldn't hide his excitement regarding the tactical shift on the horizon. Following France’s disappointing semifinal exit at the 2026 World Cup, the long-standing Didier Deschamps era is rapidly coming to a close, with Zidane heavily tipped to take formal charge of the national team

"He’s a legend, he’s the big brother," Benzema stated, reflecting on the deep structural bond the pair forged while securing multiple Champions League crowns together at the Santiago Bernabeu. "Am I happy about him becoming the manager of Les Bleus? I don't know for sure if it’s him, but if it is him, yes, I am seriously happy."