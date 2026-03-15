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Juventus, Spalletti and the little spat with Marocchi over Cambiaso: "If he listens to you, he won’t play again"

An interesting excerpt from the post-match report at the Bluenergy Stadium

A rather unusual exchange took place in Udine between Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti – whose side beat Udinese 1-0 on matchday 29 of the league season – and Sky pundit Giancarlo Marocchi. The bone of contention was the performance of Juventus player Andrea Cambiaso.

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  • THE JOKE

    In his post-match interview on Sky, Marocchi asked: "Cambiaso is always all over the pitch. Does he cause more problems for the opposition or for the manager?" 

    Spalletti replied: "If he doesn’t run all over the pitch, he won’t play anymore. If he listens to you, he won’t play anymore. It’s in his best interests to run all over the pitch, because he’s good at playing as a midfielder."


  • THE CAMBIASO SEASON

    Cambiaso has made 27 appearances so far this season, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists in the league. Add to that 9 appearances and 1 assist in the Champions League and 2 appearances in the Coppa Italia, making a total of 38 matches, 3 goals and 4 assists. 

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