Goal.com
Live
Midge Purce, Gotham FCGOAL
Celia Balf

'Just raise the salary cap, period' - Two-time NWSL champion Midge Purce doesn't hold back in interview with GOAL's The Late Run with Ochocinco

Inside GOAL's The Late Run with USWNT forward and two-time NWSL Champion, Midge Purce.

Gotham FC forward Midge Purce and former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson have more in common than you might think. Both built careers on elite speed and competitive edge, but they also share a deep love for soccer.

In this episode of GOAL’s The Late Run with Ochocinco, the two-time NWSL champion joined Ochocinco and co-host Raheem Taylor-Parkes for a wide-ranging conversation that quickly turned into lively debate.

Where they don’t see eye to eye? Who is the GOAT? Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. Ochocinco is firmly in Cristiano’s corner, while Purce isn’t budging from Messi.

"Messi. I'm not flipping on you. Don't listen to him," she said with a smile on The Late Run.

Purce has never been shy about speaking her mind - whether it’s taking defenders on one-v-one or sharing her views off the field - and that energy carried straight into the discussion. After the Messi-Ronaldo argument, the conversation shifted to the women’s game, where Purce made it clear she believes the sport’s biggest stars deserve even more.

Last month, Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman signed a multi-million-dollar extension that made her the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world.

“I’m so happy for her. I honestly think she’s worth more,” Purce said. “If we’re being honest, I’m happy that she’s getting more money. I think we can do better and make it a little bit more accurate.”

  • United States v Colombia: Quarterfinals - 2024 Concacaf W Gold CupGetty Images Sport

    'They don’t even cover our games accurately'

    “It’s a travesty,” Purce said, referencing the NWSL’s High Impact Player rule.

    Purce took particular issue with the mechanism designed to allow teams to spend beyond the league’s salary cap for certain players, arguing that the league should simply raise the cap outright instead of creating additional layers of qualification.

    “It’s a mechanism to pay players more, but it’s unnecessary,” Purce said. “You’re putting in all of these hurdles and qualifications that you don’t need, when you can just raise the salary cap in order to pay players more.”

    Purce also questioned the criteria used to determine which players qualify under the rule.

    “And okay, you want to make a mechanism, you want it to be really authentic, and the rules that they put in are just so bad that it takes away a lot of the most talented players in the league,” she said. “They don’t qualify for it. That’s my actual problem with it - the credibility and legitimacy of the specific parameters.”

    She added that relying on outside rankings to determine player value misses the reality of the league.

    “We’re letting journalists who don’t even pay attention to our league determine who is worthy and valuable to be paid?” Purce said. “We’re already so undercovered in sports journalism, and we’re going to give rankings like ESPN’s the authority to tell us who’s the best in the league when they don’t even cover our games accurately.”

    • Advertisement
  • Midge Purce Gotham FCImagn

    'Just raise the salary cap, period'

    “Just raise the salary cap, period. Let the clubs decide who they value,” Purce said.

    The conversation then shifted to a broader topic: what it actually means for athletes to feel valued in their profession. When asked whether players truly receive what they deserve, Purce didn’t hesitate.

    “Of course not,” she said. “I don’t think anybody is actually getting what they deserve. And that’s a product of the system.”

    Purce also reflected on the emotional and physical toll that comes with a career in professional sports.

    “Of course I’m happy when I’m playing well,” she said. “But inherently, to be an athlete is to accept a certain degree of suffering — mentally and physically.”

    Purce knows that challenge well. She suffered an ACL tear in the opening match of the 2024 NWSL season and spent the next year working her way back. The 2025 campaign marked her return for Gotham FC, although she admitted it took time to feel fully like herself again.

    “I’m coming off an ACL year. It wasn’t a year that I’m proud of as an athlete,” Purce said. “So this year, I’m excited about.”

    “I would honestly say I just got over it in January, for real,” she added. “It took a year. We have some of the best trainers — Scott is absolutely unreal. I thought I’d come back and be lights out right away, and he kept telling me it would take time. Then I’d get out there and think, ‘Whoa, that doesn’t feel right.’”

    Despite the long road back, Purce has continued to build her legacy with Gotham. She surpassed 1,000 minutes in NWSL competitions on May 4 and made her 50th regular-season appearance for the club on April 26. She also holds the club record for career playoff minutes played (649).

  • Midge PurceGetty Images

    'We're not there yet'

    Beyond player salaries, Purce believes the women’s game still isn’t being marketed to the right audience.

    “It’s such a good product, and that’s what’s most frustrating - when you see something that isn’t marketed or sold the right way to the right audience,” Purce said. “I think we’ve also focused on selling women’s sports to men in a men’s package. And it’s like, can we sell it to women in a women’s package?”

    Purce has long used her platform to elevate Black players’ voices in the sport. She is a co-founder of the Black Women’s Player Collective (BWPC), a nonprofit organization created by NWSL players to advance opportunities for Black girls in sport and beyond.

    Beyond advocacy, Purce has also explored new ways to tell stories around the women’s game. She served as a co-producer on The Offseason, a reality-style series that follows NWSL players during the preseason as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

    “I think the misconception is that [men’s and women’s soccer] are the same product,” Purce said. “That's what you love about men’s football is what you would love about women’s football, when they’re very, very different.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    USWNT vs. USMNT swag debate

    In an effort to spark a debate, co-host Raheem Taylor-Parkes suggested that the U.S. Women’s National Team has more cultural influence - and swagger - than the USMNT.

    “I don’t think that’s a hot take,” Purce replied.

    Ochocinco agreed, even as attention continues to build around the men’s team ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

    “I don’t think there’s anything they can do to upstage the women,” Ochocinco said. “The women have done one thing at the highest level - they’ve won. They’ve won on the biggest stage. Until the men reach that same plateau, there’s no machine that can push them to the forefront in the same way.”

    Purce then delivered the final jab.

    “I think women are just more interesting also - or at least the women on the national team are more interesting.”


    The Late Run with Ochocinco debuted on Feb. 26. Catch weekly episodes on YouTube: @thelaterunshow, or Apple and Spotify podcasts. 
NWSL
Boston Legacy FC crest
Boston Legacy FC
BOL
Gotham FC crest
Gotham FC
GOT
0