'Just raise the salary cap, period' - Two-time NWSL champion Midge Purce doesn't hold back in interview with GOAL's The Late Run with Ochocinco

Gotham FC forward Midge Purce and former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson have more in common than you might think. Both built careers on elite speed and competitive edge, but they also share a deep love for soccer.

In this episode of GOAL’s The Late Run with Ochocinco, the two-time NWSL champion joined Ochocinco and co-host Raheem Taylor-Parkes for a wide-ranging conversation that quickly turned into lively debate.

Where they don’t see eye to eye? Who is the GOAT? Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. Ochocinco is firmly in Cristiano’s corner, while Purce isn’t budging from Messi.

"Messi. I'm not flipping on you. Don't listen to him," she said with a smile on The Late Run.

Purce has never been shy about speaking her mind - whether it’s taking defenders on one-v-one or sharing her views off the field - and that energy carried straight into the discussion. After the Messi-Ronaldo argument, the conversation shifted to the women’s game, where Purce made it clear she believes the sport’s biggest stars deserve even more.

Last month, Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman signed a multi-million-dollar extension that made her the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world.

“I’m so happy for her. I honestly think she’s worth more,” Purce said. “If we’re being honest, I’m happy that she’s getting more money. I think we can do better and make it a little bit more accurate.”