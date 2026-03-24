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'Joy, energy and talent' - Carlo Ancelotti promises 'Carnival' football with Brazil as head coach highlights his team's weakest area ahead of World Cup
Embracing the Brazilian DNA
Speaking in an expansive interview on SBT, Ancelotti explained how his cultural immersion has shaped his tactical approach. Having experienced the local festivities earlier in 2026, the manager wants his side to mirror that exact spirit on the pitch.
Connecting the country's culture to his sporting vision, he stated: "Very important is the DNA of the national team. The DNA of Brazil is talent, energy, and joy. I want to compare Brazilian football with Carnival. Carnival was new to me, I understood that it has a lot of energy, joy, art, talent. And a lot of organisation. Organising all the floats, with the correct timing, all of this we have to put into the national team. Joy, energy, talent, and organisation."
- AFP
Finalising the attacking structure
To facilitate this vibrant style, the manager is leaning towards a top-heavy tactical setup. He confirmed he wants four players up front to maximise their quality. With the tournament fast approaching, the final squad is nearly complete, though a few vacancies remain. "There are four or five spots and in that sense we have many doubts," he admitted. "That's why I called up players I don't know very well. I want one defender, two for the midfield, and two more for the attack. The competition is very high. The luck of the national team is that the players have a lot of talent." He also firmly ruled out naturalising foreign players, insisting he is perfectly happy with his current options.
Solving the defensive dilemma
While the attack flourishes, finding a solution for the wide defensive roles remains the biggest challenge. He noted the current pool is thinner than usual, though he praised young Wesley, who is performing very well at Roma. The head coach remains confident in a homegrown fix by using versatile centre-backs.
Addressing this crucial issue, he explained: "I have no problem putting a centre-back at full-back. The most important thing for the team is balance. If you have a winger who supports a lot, you don't need a full-back who supports as much. Eder Militao played very well against Senegal in that position, Marquinhos has also done it. In this call-up, I want to test Roger Ibanez. We can find profiles that can help the team have good balance on the field."
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Crucial tests in the United States
These tactical adjustments will be put to the test during the current international break in the United States. The South American giants are set to face France on March 26, followed by a clash against Croatia on March 31. A final warm-up fixture against Panama is also scheduled for May 31. These matches will provide the perfect platform to assess fringe players and solidify the starting XI before the main event begins.