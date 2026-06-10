Josko Gvardiol to snub Harry Kane link-up at Bayern Munich & sign new Man City contract

City are working hard to ensure Gvardiol remains a cornerstone of their defence for years to come. The 24-year-old, whose current deal at the Etihad runs through 2028, has emerged as a top target for European heavyweights looking to exploit any uncertainty during the club's transition period. However, the club is eager to reward his progress with even more improved terms.

The defender has reportedly been considering his options as he mulls a new contract offer from Manchester City. According to a report by The Athletic, the internal feeling within the club remains one of confidence; Gvardiol has become a vital component of the first team since his arrival from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023. Consequently, the hierarchy views him as an "untouchable" asset that they simply cannot afford to lose to a direct Champions League rival.