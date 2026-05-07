Al-Khelaifi kept his word and introduced "the best manager in the world". Once Enrique was ready for the interview, presenter Kate Scott opened with: "We're glad you're here, because we thought our friendship was over."

She then handed over to Carragher, who said: "Luis, I'd like to apologise for my behaviour during the semi-final in Dortmund. I was wearing the Dortmund scarf at the time. We all know what it's like when you've had a few drinks and get a bit carried away. I'm sorry about that. We love your team. It's been a pleasure watching them in the Champions League over the last two years. Congratulations on reaching the final again. Well done, sir."

Enrique accepted the apology with a smile and replied, "Thank you. There's no need to apologise."