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Emanuele Tramacere

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Italy v Bosnia -3: The Azzurri take to the pitch after a night off. Pio faces Retegui, Bastoni isn’t at his best. Alajbegovic: “It’ll be brutal”

Italy
F. Dimarco
G. Gattuso
E. Dzeko
M. Retegui
F. Esposito
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

Excitement is building for the national team’s most important match of the year.

The first one is in the bag. On Thursday evening in Bergamo, Italy did what was required against Northern Ireland and, thanks to a 2-0 victory secured by Tonali and Kean, qualified for the play-off final. There, the Azzurri will face Bosnia on Tuesday 31 March at 8.45 pm in the electric atmosphere of the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica.


Manager Gennaro Gattuso continues to rely entirely on the squad and will take into today’s training session the biggest dilemma in attack, where Pio Esposito, who made a brilliant impact against Northern Ireland, is threatening Mateo Retegui’s starting spot.


Here is all the latest news on the Azzurri, three days ahead of the big match.


  • TODAY'S PROGRAMME

    Italy return to training today at Coverciano under head coach Gattuso, with a session set to begin this afternoon at 5pm and the entire squad in attendance. The team will not fly out for Zenica until Monday.

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  • PIO OR RETEGUI? HOW IS BASTONI?

    There are two key concerns that Gennaro Gattuso will be carrying with him in the run-up to the match.


    The first is well known: Alessandro Bastoni is still not at his best following the match against Northern Ireland, in which he gritted his teeth to play but came off exhausted and not at his best. His condition will need to be monitored; otherwise, Federico Gatti (who came on in the second half in Bergamo) will be called upon again.


    The other concern is over who will partner Moise Kean in the heart of the Italian attack, with Mateo Retegui looking lacklustre throughout the first half against Northern Ireland and that missed one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper still stinging. Pio Esposito, on the other hand, is light-headed and slow on his feet, and with him on the pitch, Italy fell apart. Today, it’s 50-50.

  • THE TEAM COMES FIRST: A FREE EVENING YESTERDAY

    From day one, Gennaro Gattuso has chosen to focus entirely on the team’s unity.


    The 28-man squad also includes several injured players who were determined to join the team at all costs, with Di Lorenzo and Vicario having already confirmed that they will fly to Bosnia to be with their teammates.


    Yesterday evening, to help ease the tension, Gattuso gave the team the evening off, with many of the lads making the most of their three or four hours of free time to leave the Coverciano training camp and spend time with their families before returning for the night.

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  • CONTROVERSY IN BOSNIA OVER VIRAL CELEBRATION: "ARROGANT ITALIANS"

    The video of the Italian lads – Dimarco, Vicario and Pio Esposito in particular – celebrating at the final whistle of the Wales v Bosnia match has inevitably gone viral across the internet.


    It was a gesture that Bosnian fans and players did not take kindly to, to the extent that the prevailing view – evident even on the federation’s social media – is to regard the Italians as ‘arrogant’, accompanied by a threatening ‘we’ll bear that in mind’.


    To apologise, the Inter full-back immediately wrote to his former teammate Edin Dzeko and today he might try to smooth things over by speaking out himself at a press conference.

  • IS THE ZENICA STADIUM TO HAVE A REDUCED CAPACITY?

    Finally, keep an eye on the fiery atmosphere at Bilino Polje in Zenica. An industrial town where the fans make their presence felt, and where the Bosnian ultras are a truly organised group. The stadium, opened in 1972, has a capacity of 15,600 seats; it is very small and electric, with the stands right up against the pitch.


    Furthermore, following the fine imposed on Bosnia for “misconduct by the team, discrimination, racism, the use of pyrotechnics, disruption during the national anthems and a lack of order and discipline inside and outside the stadium”, the stadium’s capacity will be reduced by 20%, with the South Stand and part of the West Stand closed.

  • ALAJBEGOVIC: "IT'S GOING TO BE A TOUGH MATCH"

    Bosnian playmaker Kerim Alajbegovic has taken on Italy in an interview with *La Gazzetta dello Sport*: "We'll win. The atmosphere will be electric both inside and outside the stadium; it's going to be a brutal match"


    READ ALL HIS COMMENTS HERE

  • 500 TICKETS ON SALE

    Tickets for the final against Bosnia are now on sale. The 500 tickets available for the away section at the ‘Bilino Polje’ stadium in Zenica can be purchased for €15 from 12 noon today until 8 pm tomorrow, Sunday 29 March.



World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
Italy crest
Italy
ITA