Italy in the World Cup play-offs: the latest ahead of the final in Bosnia

One day to go. Monday is the eve of the match for Italy, who face Bosnia in the final of the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup: the decisive fixture is scheduled for Tuesday 31 March at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica, with kick-off at 8.45 pm.
RELIVE SUNDAY’S AZZURRI ACTION
The other three UEFA play-offs are taking place at the same time: Czech Republic v Denmark, Kosovo v Turkey and Sweden v Poland: in the event of a draw after 90 minutes of normal time, the match will go to extra time and then, if necessary, to a penalty shoot-out.