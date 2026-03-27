Fabio Capello was interviewed by *La Gazzetta dello Sport* to comment on Italy’s victory over Northern Ireland, which saw Gattuso’s side progress to the World Cup play-off final. Here are the comments from the former manager of – among others – Milan and Juventus.
Translated by
Italy, Capello: "I looked like a madman on the sofa – we’re slow. Retegui made me let out a scream and Donnarumma gave me a fright. Pio Esposito? A real player.”
"The lads did well. I was screaming like a madman on the sofa. For me, the national team is much more than just a side. What struck me? Our lack of pace. We were slow in both thought and action. There was little intensity. Northern Ireland are a modest side, but they brought physicality and focus to the game; for long periods, they didn’t allow us to play with clarity in the final third, and so we struggled to create chances. The only ones giving us rhythm were Calafiori and Tonali, both Premier League players – one from Arsenal and the other from Newcastle. The others were playing at the pace of our Serie A. But I repeat, it’s not just a question of legs, but of mindset and habit.”
“Tonali? He scored a brilliant goal, just like a proper midfielder. A crisp, powerful shot. I’ll admit it, it made me jump off the sofa. Retegui’s chance when it was 0-0? Let’s not go there – when our striker stretched for the ball, I let out a scream... But these things happen; let’s look ahead. Pio Esposito? A proper player. He knows how to hold up the ball, act as a target man, and win headers. Kean and Retegui are two similar types of striker, whereas Pio can complement either one. And in fact, we did better with him on the pitch. Even though Kean scored the second with a brilliant goal: perfect control and a diagonal finish. As for the next strike partnership to field, I’ll leave that up to Rino to decide – of course. I’ll just note that Esposito is an ideal complement to both Retegui and Kean.
“I saw our manager lookingtense, as is only natural, but also very fired up on the bench. Look, beyond the flaws and minor shortcomings, we saw a national team that put their heart and soul into it and fought hard. As an Italian, I know full well that we’ve had stronger teams in the past, obviously, but what I cannot tolerate is a lack of pride and fighting spirit, regardless of technical ability. That was the reason I got angry at the last European Championship. That match against Switzerland in the round of 16… It was so lacklustre it made me feel ashamed.”
“As for the defence, we certainly don’t have any great scorers at the moment. Our defenders all cope well with the ball, but I still have some doubts about the rest. Donnarumma is one of the best in the world, if not the best goalkeeper in the world. But when he passed the ball to the opposition in the second half, it gave me a shock. Just imagine a Kane or a Haaland in place of the Northern Ireland striker in that situation. Bosnia have good technique and are certainly superior to Northern Ireland. But I have to be honest: in terms of spirit and tempo, Wales would have been a tougher opponent, especially on their home turf. It’s a shame the final is away. Although I have to give a yellow card to anyone who shouts ‘f***’ when the opposition goalkeeper clears the ball. It’s a bad habit."