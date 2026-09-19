Italy and Inter icon Sandro Mazzola passes away aged 83 as world of football pays tribute to legendary playmaker

Italian football has lost one of its greatest ever players after Mazzola passed away on Saturday at the age of 83 following an illness. The iconic attacking midfielder spent his entire career with Inter, etching his name into football folklore.

Mazzola was a central figure in the legendary 'Grande Inter' side of the 1960s. He helped the club secure back-to-back European Cups, while also enjoying immense success on the international stage with Italy.

His passing marks the end of an era for the Nerazzurri. Mazzola is widely celebrated not only for his incredible talent but for his lifelong devotion to his beloved boyhood club.