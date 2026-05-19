Following Liverpool's bitter 2-4 defeat to Aston Villa, Salah inflamed the club's already tense atmosphere by demanding a return to the "heavy-metal football" of past seasons. On Sky Sports, Carragher made no attempt to soften his criticism and launched a blistering broadside at the forward.
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"It shouldn't be all about Salah": Liverpool FC legend takes a dig at the Reds' superstar and compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo
"I'm not surprised," the former defender stated coolly. For Carragher, the scandal was a disaster waiting to happen, recalling the undignified end to another global superstar's career: "I told everyone: something's going to happen before the end of the season. He'll drop another bombshell, a bit like Ronaldo did when he left Manchester United. I thought it might wait until after the season, once he'd moved on, but no."
Carragher added, "I called him selfish in an interview, and I still stand by that. Liverpool have a crucial week coming up; they haven't secured their Champions League spot yet, and the focus should be on Liverpool FC, not Salah FC."
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Salah addresses Slot in no uncertain terms
The trigger was Salah's post, which many interpreted as a takedown of manager Arne Slot and his methods. The Egyptian wrote: "I have seen this club transform from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. That took hard work, and I have always done everything I could to help the club achieve that goal. Nothing makes me prouder than that. Losing again hurts and isn't what our fans deserve. I hope Liverpool will once more become the bold, attacking side that opponents fear—and a team that wins titles again."
Those words spoke volumes. Midfield legend Steven Gerrard jumped in, arguing that the cryptic post was clear proof of a divided dressing room and a team identity lost under Slot's leadership.
"He pulled the pin on a grenade," the manager said, emphasizing the player's decisive action.
TV pundit Gary Neville defended Carragher and lambasted the Egyptian's timing. He insisted that no leading club worldwide would accept such public humiliation of its manager.
"He pulled the pin out of a grenade right in the middle of the room and is now simply walking out," Neville analysed. "Mo isn't exactly happy. It's not a nice situation. If he were a Manchester United player, I'd be absolutely furious."
Yet he also recognises the realities of modern football: "You can never silence a player of this calibre, with this stature and personality. If they have something to say, they will say it, and they will say it when you least want to hear it. That was a telling remark; Arne Slot won't be pleased."
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Will Slot pick Salah for the match against Brentford?
For Slot, the build-up to the Brentford game feels like a suicide mission. If he punishes Salah by benching him, he risks losing vital quality in Liverpool's fight for a Champions League spot.
Carragher therefore urges the coach to be as pragmatic as possible: "I don't think a manager should ever shoot himself in the foot. If playing Mo Salah at the weekend gives Liverpool the best chance of a win, you have to pick him."
Slot's precarious position at the club doesn't help. "I've criticised Mo Salah for being selfish. Arne Slot mustn't be selfish. He has to think of the club, of what's best for the club," said Carragher. "If Liverpool need a good result against Brentford, he has to pick him if he believes he's in his best team. Arne Slot isn't in a particularly strong position at Liverpool at the moment, and that's why Salah made those comments. He doesn't have the fans' support at the moment. That's why Salah did that. He's put him in a really awkward position."