Manchester City fought back from 1-3 down to earn a 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday night, yet the result still allowed leaders Arsenal to extend their advantage. The result leaves them five points behind leaders Arsenal, who have three matches left. City still have a game in hand but cannot catch the Gunners, who count national striker Kai Havertz among their ranks, on points alone.

"We'll keep going until it's over," Guardiola insisted. "It hurts right now," said Jeremy Doku, whose second goal of the match, coming in the seventh minute of stoppage time, salvaged a point. "There are still plenty of games to go. We've dropped two points. We'll keep fighting—we owe that to ourselves and our fans."