“It’s absolutely infuriating,” the international footballer told *Sport Bild*. “We’re in the decisive weeks of the season. I want to be there every single day—and when you’re held back like that, to be honest, you’re not exactly in the best of moods, despite the upcoming highlights.”
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“It’s incredibly frustrating!” Bayern star Giulia Gwinn is struggling with her injury-but she could still return in time for the season’s final stretch
Gwinn was forced off after just 32 minutes of the 5-1 World Cup qualifier. The subsequent diagnosis revealed that the 26-year-old had dislocated her shoulder. However, following conservative treatment, Bayern Munich manager José Barcala expressed cautious optimism. "The initial impression is positive. If she responds well to it, the plan is for her to be an option for the upcoming matches."
With Saturday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against FC Barcelona in mind, Gwinn could still be a key factor. “We’re the underdogs, but they’ll still respect us and won’t think it’ll be an easy task against us,” she said.
FC Bayern Women are on the verge of clinching the league title early.
Bayern Munich’s primary goal remains domestic supremacy, yet the club now aims to assert itself internationally as well. A victory in Wednesday’s Bundesliga away fixture against Union Berlin would secure the German league title.
Gwinn, who has been with the club since 2019 and is under contract until 2027, also hints at a possible extension. “Right now, there’s little reason to walk away from what I have here,” she adds.