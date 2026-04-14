“It pays to listen closely every once in a while”: Oliver Kahn insists he has been misinterpreted over his remarks about Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala’s World Cup participation

"Apparently," Kahn explained, "statements can be interpreted in very different ways. Here’s the key passage again..." This led Kahn to conclude: "If Jamal Musiala is ready, he belongs on the big World Cup stage."

During the show, Kahn had cast doubt on the plan, citing the midfielder’s serious injury last summer. “The question is also,” he added, “what’s going through his mind—are you prepared to tackle at 100 percent?” If not, it might be “more sensible” for the player “not to go to the World Cup.” But Kahn emphasised, “Players vary greatly in that respect.”