'It is the right time' - Orlando City and Oscar Pareja mutually agree to part ways after ugly start to MLS season

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Club’s players, staff and supporters for the trust they’ve given me over these last several years,” Pareja said in a statement. “Together, we shared moments that will stay with me forever. While it is the right time for both me and the club to move in new directions, I leave proud of the work we did and with deep appreciation for the people who made it possible. Orlando will always have a special place in my heart, and I wish the team nothing but success in the future.”

Orlando City General Manager and Sporting Director Ricardo Moreira also shared his perspective.

"I want to thank Oscar for the dedication, leadership, and professionalism he brought to our club. He delivered one of the most significant moments in Orlando City’s history with the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and helped establish the competitive foundation that has propelled us forward, highlighted by our active club-record run of six straight playoff appearances, which is currently the longest streak in MLS.

"At the same time, we believe this is the right moment to take the club in a new direction as we look to the next phase of our growth and ambitions. We are grateful for everything Oscar has contributed and wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career.”