Thanks to the 26-year-old's 86th-minute strike, the Catalan club now has two Spanish players with 15-plus LaLiga goals in a single season for the first time this century.
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It hasn't happened in over 25 years! Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres deliver a statement performance for FC Barcelona
Torres struck his 15th goal in Saturday evening's away fixture at Osasuna, while the injured Lamine Yamal has already netted 16 times for Barça in La Liga.
Across all competitions, Torres has now scored 20 goals and provided two assists in 46 appearances, comfortably surpassing last term's personal best of 19 goals, while the injured Yamal has 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 outings.
- Getty Images Sport
A draw will be enough for Barcelona in the Clásico against Real Madrid
Barcelona's 2-1 win over Osasuna has stretched their LaLiga lead to 14 points. If Real Madrid fail to beat city rivals Espanyol on Sunday, Hansi Flick's side will clinch a record 28th Spanish title with a game to spare.
Alternatively, the Catalans can wrap up the title next weekend in a head-to-head clash with Los Blancos, with a draw in the 264th Clásico sufficient to secure the crown.