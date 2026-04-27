Said El Mala will not be joining Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, despite recent rumours. According to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, the Premier League club managed by Fabian Hürzeler has pulled out of the transfer race for the 19-year-old prodigy from 1. FC Köln.
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Is there still a chance for Bayern Munich? A surprising twist in the transfer saga surrounding Said El Mala
Reports had indicated that El Mala, his brother Malek, his parents and Brighton had reached a verbal agreement over a summer move. However, the club currently sixth in the Premier League ultimately declined to meet 1. FC Köln’s transfer fee demands.
Brighton’s final €35 million bid was deemed insufficient, causing the move to collapse. According to local media, the Bundesliga side was holding out for €50 million, which would make El Mala the club’s record sale. That record is currently held by Anthony Modeste, who fetched €29 million when he joined TJ Tianhai in 2018.
Despite the setback, at least two clubs remain undeterred by Cologne’s valuation: Chelsea FC and Newcastle United are said to be actively pursuing the German U21 international, while Bayern Munich continue to monitor the situation.
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FC Bayern are seeking a challenger for Luis Díaz.
Bayern Munich are known to be seeking a left-wing option to challenge Luis Díaz. The club have therefore been strongly linked with a move for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon. Reports suggest the England international is open to a switch to Munich, with talks already underway between his representatives and Bayern’s hierarchy.
The appeal of Gordon lies in his versatility: he would not only challenge Díaz but could also ease the burden on Harry Kane by operating in the No.10 role. By contrast, the fee for El Mala would be significantly lower.
Newcastle are reportedly holding out for at least €80 million, partly because Gordon is under contract until 2030—a fee the Bavarians are loath to pay for a single player. According to Sky, Bayern also view Cologne’s asking price for El Mala as excessive and are exploring other options.
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Cologne is reportedly set to appoint a highly regarded consultancy agency to support El Mala.
According to the Stadt-Anzeiger, El Mala met with Cologne’s management after Brighton’s rejection to review the latest developments. The club now wants to offer the El Mala family—who are currently handling the brothers’ future on their own—the services of respected CAA Stellar agent Thies Bliemeister.
CAA Stellar regularly handles high-profile transfers involving clients such as Fermin López, Omar Marmoush, Eduardo Camavinga and Jack Grealish, suggesting the agency is well equipped to manage a deal of this magnitude.
Said El Mala: Performance data and statistics
Club Matches Goals Assists 1. FC Cologne 33 11 5 FC Viktoria Cologne 45 14 6 FC Viktoria Cologne 19 11 6