The trigger was an interview with DAZN that Hoeneß gave the day before the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain. In his usual forthright manner, the 74-year-old made a remark that undermined Laimer's standing and could derail the current contract negotiations.
Translated by
Is a rift now on the cards? Konrad Laimer is reported to have been irritated by an interview given by a Bayern Munich boss
This has reportedly caused considerable irritation on the part of the Austrian international.
Hoeneß made it clear on camera where he draws the financial line regarding the proposed contract extension (currently running until 2027). Although the chairman praised the tireless Austrian, he immediately added a caveat: "Konny is a player I rate very highly. He is extremely important to the team, just as he is to the club's public image. He works incredibly hard for the team. But he's just not Maradona."
- Getty Images Sport
Hoeneß on Laimer: "He's no Harry Kane"
Hoeneß also drew a parallel with superstar Harry Kane to underline the club's wage hierarchy. According to Hoeneß, although Laimer's sporting and commercial value is high, he is "simply no Harry Kane".
This public downgrading appears calculated: after expensive extensions for Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies, the Bayern hierarchy wants to set an example, stressing that the club will no longer bend to every demand just to keep key players.
FC Bayern: Is €20 million the new benchmark?
Behind the scenes, however, the rift appears wider than previously thought. Sky recently reported that Laimer was seeking an annual salary of around €15 million (up from roughly €10 million including bonuses), yet even higher figures are now emerging.
According to the report, that €15 million figure is now considered insufficient by Laimer's camp. With bonuses and a signing fee factored in, the total package he is said to be seeking is edging towards €20 million—a salary usually reserved for the game's elite.
Hoeneß clarified: "Very few clubs in Europe can even offer what he currently earns. I don't know what Max and Christoph specifically offered him, but it certainly won't have been what his agents demanded at the outset."
- Getty Images Sport
Laimer: From stopgap to indispensable
On the pitch, Laimer is beyond reproach under manager Vincent Kompany. Having joined from Leipzig on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 as cover for the centre-back position, he has developed into an indispensable all-round defender. Whether at right-back or on the left, Laimer's work rate and intensity are always impressive.
However, there is currently a wide gap between his sporting value and his financial status at S?bener Stra?e. Talks have stalled, and an agreement seems a long way off.
Konrad Laimer's 2025/26 season in numbers
Games 45 minutes played Minutes played 3,162 goals. Goals 3 Assists 13 assists