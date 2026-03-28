Insigne: "I love Napoli: I would have walked back here, I would even have accepted a salary of €1,500. In Toronto, I was feeling down about my football"

Lorenzo Insigne has returned to Italy following his spell at Toronto. He has done so to save Pescara, currently bottom of Serie B with 29 points, but just two points behind Bari, who sit 17th on 31 points and occupy the first of the two play-out spots.





It is a nostalgic return, 14 years on from the 2012 promotion to Serie A, when Zeman was the manager and his teammates were Marco Verratti and Ciro Immobile. Speaking to Sportweek, Insigne discussed his return to Italy and also his failed move to Napoli, with whom there had been contact in January.