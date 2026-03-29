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FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Andreas Koenigl

Translated by

"In top form!" Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé raves about the Champions League clash with FC Bayern Munich

Champions League
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
K. Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé has spoken highly of FC Bayern – but the Real Madrid star remains optimistic ahead of the Champions League clash.

For many fans, the Champions League quarter-final clash between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich is effectively a final in the making – beyond sporting success, there is a great deal of prestige at stake for two of the world’s biggest football clubs. Kylian Mbappé is well aware of this significance.

  • "Yes, of course I want to win with Real," Mbappé said on the programme 'Telefoot' on TF1, joking: "In Spain, some people are a bit worried that I won’t be playing – they think I’ll be heading straight to the World Cup. But this is extremely important. We’re still in the running in LaLiga and the Champions League."

    And although Bayern won their last match against Real Madrid more than 14 years ago, Mbappé is well aware of the strength of manager Vincent Kompany’s side. “In the Champions League, we’re up against a great team, probably the team currently in the best form,” said the 27-year-old.

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  • Bayern were completely outclassed by Real Madrid

    In the last four knockout ties between the two sides, Real Madrid have always come out on top, and this time too, Real are taking a relaxed approach ahead of their clash with Bayern, as Mbappé knows, “if there’s one team that can beat them, it’s Real Madrid.”

    Under coach Álvaro Arbeloa, Los Blancos have now regained their former strength, although they faced a severe crisis immediately after Xabi Alonso’s dismissal when they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey round of 16 following a 3-2 defeat to second-tier side Albacete. It was not uncommon for the Real stars to be subjected to a barrage of boos in front of their home crowd at the Bernabéu.

  • Mbappé: "Real Madrid is like a religion!"

    "People in Spain are passionate. For them, Real Madrid is like a religion," explained Mbappé. "And anything to do with Real and me sparks discussion and speculation. Sometimes rightly so, sometimes wrongly."

    "But you have to be able to handle criticism. Everyone has been criticised at Real Madrid – Ronaldo, Di Stefano," Mbappé continued, adding that he understands "why I shouldn’t be spared. You just have to stay calm, focus on the task at hand and tell yourself that you can improve your performance on the pitch."

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  • FC Bayern v Real Madrid: The last four encounters


    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Round

    Result

    Wed, 08 May 2024

    Madrid - Bayern

    Champions League

    Semi-final

    2–1

    Tue, 30 April 2024

    Bayern - Madrid

    Champions League

    Semi-final

    2–2

    Tue, 1 May 2018

    Madrid - Bayern

    Champions League

    Semi-final

    2:2

    Wed, 25 Apr 2018

    Bayern - Madrid

    Champions League

    Semi-final

    1–2


Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB