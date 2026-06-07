"If I were in Kompany's position...": France's national coach comments on transfer rumours surrounding Bayern Munich's Michael Olise

Olise has recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid. In the club's turbulent presidential election, incumbent Florentino Pérez and challenger Enrique Riquelme are competing for members' support with transfer promises that are sometimes downright absurd.

Olise is reportedly part of that plan: last Thursday, Perez vowed that, if re-elected, he would trigger an immediate €150m bid for a marquee signing—said to be the Munich-based winger.

Given Olise's strong performances last season, Deschamps was not overly surprised that he is on the club's radar. "I can imagine that he is also receiving offers from other clubs. I'm not worried that he wouldn't be able to perform as well at other clubs as he does at Bayern Munich or for the French national team," said the 57-year-old.