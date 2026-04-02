ICONS: How teenage Kylian Mbappe twice emulated Pele during France's 2018 World Cup triumph

"I don't just want to be someone passing through in football." The profound nature of Kylian Mbappe's words in the immediate aftermath of the 2018 World Cup final belied his tender years, but he needn't have worried. At 19 years of age, he had just fired France to glory on football's biggest stage - twice emulating one of the greatest of all time - and he has remained in the spotlight ever since.

Mbappe wasn't exactly an unknown when he arrived in Russia as the exciting new poster boy of Didier Deschamps' France squad. Earmarked for superstardom after his breakthrough at Monaco, the teenager had joined hometown club Paris Saint-Germain a year prior on an initial loan ahead of a foregone permanent transfer worth a whopping €180 million (£166m), meaning he was about to become the second-most expensive player of all time at 19. He had immediately set about repaying that investment, going on to provide 38 goal contributions in his debut season in the French capital, albeit somewhat out of the limelight in Ligue 1.

Nevertheless, the manner in which Mbappe took the tournament by storm as a teenager was something that hadn’t been seen since Pele in Sweden in 1958, as he repeatedly emulated the exploits of the all-time great. The reason the World Cup remains the most compelling event football has to offer is because of the fleeting, quadrennial opportunity to witness someone make a name for themselves on the very biggest stage in real time. In 2018, that person was Mbappe.

This was the prologue to a career that was guaranteed to be played out at the very highest level, with Mbappe now the superstar everyone expected him to become for club and country - certainly not someone who has ‘just passed through’ the sport.



