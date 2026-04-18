In professional football, few clubs demand as much from their players as Real Madrid, and the fans are accordingly difficult to satisfy. When performances fall short, the home crowd can turn mercilessly critical. Aurelien Tchouameni has already learned this lesson the hard way.
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"I was made a scapegoat": Real Madrid star opens up about the toughest period of his career
"I was made the scapegoat. In the first 10–20 minutes, the stadium booed every time I touched the ball. A situation like that either breaks you or you tell yourself, 'That’s just the way it is,' and focus on what you can control. The only thing I can control is my performance. The pressure at Real Madrid is on a whole other level. People comment on everything you do, whether it’s good or bad,” Tchouameni told the Pivot Podcast.
The Frenchman also recalls a spell when he was heavily criticised: “Everyone was talking about me, about my style of play. A year or two ago, I was a poor player, I was booed at the stadium – so I’ve been through a lot, and that has definitely helped me mentally. Today I know that people will always talk, no matter what I do, so I just ignore it. Playing for Real Madrid is the biggest stage in sport: the pressure is a privilege.”
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Aurelien Tchouameni: “Pressure is a privilege.”
Tchouameni has quickly become a key figure for Real, cementing a starting spot in Alvaro Arbeloa’s midfield. The 26-year-old has featured in 44 competitive matches this season, contributing two goals and two assists.
However, he recently suffered a setback in the Champions League, picking up his third yellow card of the season in the quarter-final first leg against FC Bayern Munich and missing the decisive second leg as a result. Real were eliminated after a 4–6 aggregate defeat.
The 2025/26 campaign now risks becoming a second successive trophy-less season for Los Blancos: they trail leaders FC Barcelona by nine points in La Liga and have already exited the Copa del Rey.
Aurelien Tchouameni: His statistics at Real Madrid
Games 190 Goals 7 assists Assists: 8 8 Minutes played 14,085 minutes