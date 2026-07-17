'I want to play with Pau Cubarsi!' - Dutch wonderkid reveals dream to partner Barcelona centre-back after seeing him handle Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona appear to have secured one half of their long-term central defensive partnership with Cubarsi, who has established himself in the first team and continues to impress for Spain. Nijstad has emerged as a potential option to complement the teenager. The 18-year-old Twente defender has previously been linked with Blaugrana and has now spoken publicly about the prospect of one day playing alongside Cubarsi at Camp Nou.





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