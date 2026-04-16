"I've got bruises and I'm in pain": FC Bayern Munich fans trample photographers unconscious following Michael Olise's late winner against Real Madrid

Medical staff from the Bavarian Red Cross were quick to arrive and help Pfaffenbach back to his feet. “My thanks go to the paramedics, who took excellent care of me. I’m glad nothing worse happened. Something like this mustn’t happen during a match on the pitch.” In addition to the Reuters photographer, another female photographer was also injured; she sustained a laceration to the head.

Stadium rules normally bar spectators from entering the pitch area while the match is still in progress. Umbrella fan group Club Nr. 12 told AFP: “We regret the injuries sustained by the media representatives (…) To our knowledge, FC Bayern Munich has already spoken to some of the involved fans.” The supporters apologised for the “accidental injuries”.

“We consider this to be the right approach and therefore welcome this action and the swift communication,” the statement continued, adding: “We wish everyone affected a speedy recovery.”