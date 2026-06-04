In an interview with Sport Illustrated Germany, Henry said: "It's a real treat to watch players like Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Luis Díaz, Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich. I've always admired FC Bayern for the way the club is run."
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"I've always admired FC Bayern for the way the club is run," striker legend says of the German record champions
According to Henry, this was also down to the stories told by several of his French compatriots who once played for FCB. "Former players such as Franck Ribéry, Willy Sagnol and Bixente Lizarazu spoke very highly of Bayern – the club, the fans and the mentality – in fact, of everything," said the former World and European champion.
During his career, Henry spent many years at Arsenal before moving to FC Barcelona and then New York Red Bulls. After retiring, the current TV pundit served, among other roles, as assistant coach of the Belgian national team.
Between 2016 and 2018 the 48-year-old coached Bayern's current head coach Vincent Kompany, and together they finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
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Henry on Bayern's signing of Kompany: "A wise decision"
He congratulated the Munich club on their decision to appoint the long-serving City defender as Thomas Tuchel's successor in 2024: "You have to credit the Bayern management for signing him despite Burnley's relegation; they recognised something in him that aligns with the club's identity. That was a wise decision."
He added: "At first, many doubted he was the right man, but he's doing an outstanding job. Put someone like him in the right environment, with people who understand him, and you get the FC Bayern of today."
Kompany and the Reds have enjoyed a successful season, winning the Bundesliga and DFB Cup double. In the Champions League they reached the semi-finals, losing to eventual champions PSG after a dramatic first leg.
Kompany received widespread praise for his work, and for Henry that comes as no surprise: "I worked with him when I was assistant manager of Belgium. You could already see then how intelligent he is. He speaks many languages and is very clear about what he wants. He doesn't hesitate, and when he says something, he means it. He is a strong leader and has proven that he can deliver when given the right players."
FC Bayern's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Harry Kane Forward Tottenham Hotspur 2023 €95 million Lucas Hernandez Defence Atlético Madrid 2019 £80m Luis Diaz Attack Liverpool FC 2025 €70 million Matthijs de Ligt Defence Juventus 2022 €67m Michael Olise Attack Crystal Palace 2024 €53 million.