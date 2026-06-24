'I thought he never left?' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic mocks Cristiano Ronaldo for sending 'I'm back' message after scoring in sixth World Cup for Portugal

Ronaldo made sure the cameras heard him loud and clear after scoring twice in Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in their World Cup Group K clash. After enduring a difficult opening match where he failed to score in a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, the 41-year-old roared "I am back" directly into the lens after helping his country secure their first three points.

However, Ibrahimovic, working as a pundit in the Fox Sports studio, was less than impressed by the theatrics. The former AC Milan and Barcelona striker said in a sarcastic tone: "It was a game to score. It was a game for Portugal to score a lot of goals. And regarding his message, I thought he never left. I don't know why he says 'I'm back.'"