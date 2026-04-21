“I always believed that playing regularly was the answer, but now I’m content in my role as a substitute,” Kim told the Korean media outlet Footballist.
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“I’m happy with my role”: Is an FC Bayern player on the transfer list digging in his heels?
Kim, who moved from SSC Napoli to Munich in 2023 and was a regular starter for most of his first two years there, is now only Bayern’s third-choice centre-back this season, behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah. “I’ve never had a long spell without playing, so the adjustment was tricky at first. But I’ve come to see the upside,” the South Korean international said.
He added that the regular breaks, while unusual, actually suit his game: “I rely heavily on my speed, and our team plays in a very physical style. So in this situation, I can see the upside.”
- AFP
Min-jae Kim could depart from FC Bayern if a suitable offer materialises.
Despite being under contract with Bayern until 2028, Kim was already on the club’s transfer radar last winter. Reports indicate Bayern would not block a move for the 29-year-old should a suitable offer arrive. Interest from several high-profile suitors failed to pry him away from Säbener Straße in January.
In the winter he chose to wait until the summer to assess his situation, but that stance has not improved: Tah and Upamecano remain the first-choice centre-backs. Bayern’s position is unchanged: a suitable offer would see Kim depart in the summer.
Juventus Turin, AC Milan and the top Turkish clubs Fenerbahce (where he already played in 2021/22), Galatasaray and Besiktas are said to be knocking on Kim’s door. Juve are reported to have already made contact with the South Korean international, whilst Bayern would likely demand a transfer fee of around €30 million should a move go through.
Min-jae Kim is expected to start on the bench for Leverkusen once again.
Bayern Munich paid €50 million to SSC Napoli for Kim in 2023. This term, even though he has slipped down the pecking order, the centre-back has still started regularly: he was in the opening XI for five of the last six Bundesliga matches.
Across the 2025/26 campaign he has clocked up 32 appearances (one goal, one assist), yet in the biggest fixtures he has been confined to a substitute role. As such, he is expected to begin Wednesday’s DFB-Pokal semi-final at Bayer Leverkusen on the bench.
- Getty Images Sport
Min-jae Kim: His stats for FC Bayern Munich
Games
111 goals
Goals
5 assists
Assists: 3
3
Yellow cards
10
Yellow-red cards
1