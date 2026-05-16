"I downloaded an app that works like the traffic-light ratings you see at motorway service stations—red, yellow, green," Neuer told the club's media. "After each session, I'd tick a box: training performance, match performance, how I felt, whether I was happy. It became a kind of diary, and I have to say that, in the end, 90 per cent of my entries were green."
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"I downloaded an app": Manuel Neuer reveals an unusual step ahead of his contract extension at FC Bayern Munich
As a result, the goalkeeper explained that his decision was not "a mere gut feeling" but "an extensive process in which I collected a great deal of information. Minor injuries are inevitable in professional football, yet they did not play a significant role. I have always trained and performed well."
As the Munich club announced on Friday, the 40-year-old shot-stopper is extending his expiring contract by one season, keeping him at the club until summer 2027.
- AFP
Neuer will remain at FC Bayern until 2027
Neuer explained, "Two weeks ago, I was already certain I wanted to carry on, and even before that I was leaning towards continuing. Our upcoming matches were so important—they were my priority."
Two muscle-fibre tears in his left calf during February and March had also delayed his decision, but he ultimately concluded, "This is the right decision."
Neuer joined Bayern from Schalke in 2011
The support within the team also played an important role in this decision. "I'm really pleased that the team wanted me to stay on for another year. I've always felt that support. That's a lovely endorsement for me," said Neuer.
The goalkeeper also praised his close working relationship with Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich. "We get on very well on the pitch – and off it too, of course. We work for each other," Neuer explained. "We meet after every training session, chat, coach each other and try to help one another. Ulle and I are guiding Jonas through his development and preparing him for the future."
Neuer joined Bayern from Schalke 04 in the summer of 2011 for a transfer fee of €30 million. Since then, he has made 597 competitive appearances for the Munich side, including 388 in the Bundesliga and 139 in the Champions League, which he has won twice (2013 and 2020). He has won 13 Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokals and two Club World Cups (also in 2013 and 2020).
- Getty Images Sport
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