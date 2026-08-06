I don’t want to give him advice’ – Luka Modric makes plea for Rafael Leao to stay at AC Milan

Modric has spoken out on the future of Leao, providing a fascinating insight into the dynamic at San Siro as the transfer window enters its most critical phase. The Portuguese international, who has been a cornerstone of the Rossoneri attack for seven years, made his intentions clear at the end of the 2025-26 season, suggesting that he was ready to test himself in a different environment.

The veteran midfielder took a measured approach, choosing to respect Leao’s personal agency while making no secret of his admiration for the player's talents. "No, I don’t want to give him advice," Modric told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Rafa is mature enough to know what’s best for him. He knows how much the fans and the club love him. He’s a great player and it’s great to have him here. He just has to work hard and give his best for Milan, as he always has done."