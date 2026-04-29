The Spaniard had no illusions: returning to Munich, where PSG had claimed Europe’s crown on 31 May 2025, would be every bit as wild as the first act of this historic drama. “The second leg will play out exactly like the first. I asked my staff five minutes ago how many goals we need to win. At least three!”

This PSG side is capable of exactly that—and perhaps more. Enrique has crafted a “monster” that revels in total football, fielding stars who battle for one another, including world-class winger Ousmane Dembélé, who joked, “If I don’t run, Luis Enrique puts me on the bench.” Constant positional switches and a clinical edge earn respect even from Munich’s century-mark strikers.