Luis Enrique encapsulated the absurdity of this wild evening with a brilliant paradox. “We deserved to win, we deserved a draw, and we deserved to lose,” declared the Paris Saint-Germain manager after his side’s memorable 5–4 (3–2) victory over FC Bayern—a truly “fantastic match”.
Translated by
"I asked how many goals we needed to win," PSG manager Luis Enrique revealed, recounting an unusual exchange after his side's thrilling encounter with FC Bayern Munich
The Spaniard had no illusions: returning to Munich, where PSG had claimed Europe’s crown on 31 May 2025, would be every bit as wild as the first act of this historic drama. “The second leg will play out exactly like the first. I asked my staff five minutes ago how many goals we need to win. At least three!”
This PSG side is capable of exactly that—and perhaps more. Enrique has crafted a “monster” that revels in total football, fielding stars who battle for one another, including world-class winger Ousmane Dembélé, who joked, “If I don’t run, Luis Enrique puts me on the bench.” Constant positional switches and a clinical edge earn respect even from Munich’s century-mark strikers.
- Getty Images Sport
"At 5–2 we had hoped for a better result."
"That was the best match I’ve ever been involved in as a manager, without a doubt," enthused Enrique after the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. "I’ve never seen such intensity, such pace or such physicality. We must congratulate everyone."
His players echoed that sentiment. “All football fans must have enjoyed this game,” captain Marquinhos told Canal+. “On the pitch, it was a real joy to be part of this match. We dream of matches like this all year round, ever since we were children.”
Yet Enrique could not hide a hint of regret. “At 5-2 we were hoping for a better result,” the 55-year-old admitted. PSG’s late fade could still come back to haunt them in Munich.
Enrique expects an “even stronger” Bayern Munich in the second leg.
"Bayern will be even stronger with the support of their fans," predicted the coach, "but returning there will bring back fond memories for us." Memories of that magical 5–0 victory over Inter Milan in the most one-sided final of the modern era. "We want to go into the match with the same mindset and do everything we can to win."
They have already done so this season against FC Barcelona (2-1), in Leverkusen (7-2), against AS Monaco (3-2) in the knockout phase, and more recently at Chelsea (3-0) and in Liverpool (2-0). The injury to full-back Achraf Hakimi, so important to the team’s structure, has not dented their confidence. The Moroccan clutched his sore hamstring after a challenge with Konrad Laimer late on.
“We have a one-goal lead, but as we’ve seen, that means absolutely nothing,” said midfield maestro Vitinha, adding, “Nevertheless, we’re going there to win.” Or, as Dembélé put it: “There’s no reason to change anything.”