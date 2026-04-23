'Hurts more than I can explain' - Lamine Yamal sends emotional message to Barcelona fans after season-ending injury blow

The footballing world has been rocked by the news that Yamal’s season is officially over. Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that the young forward suffered a significant injury to his left hamstring, picked up shortly after he netted the winning goal from the penalty spot against Celta Vigo.

Taking to social media to address the fans directly, Yamal did not hide his disappointment. The La Masia graduate has been in sensational form this year, and the timing of the setback - with silverware on the line - has clearly taken an emotional toll on the teenager as he begins his journey toward recovery.