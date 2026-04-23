AFP
'Hurts more than I can explain' - Lamine Yamal sends emotional message to Barcelona fans after season-ending injury blow
Devastation for the teenage superstar
The footballing world has been rocked by the news that Yamal’s season is officially over. Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that the young forward suffered a significant injury to his left hamstring, picked up shortly after he netted the winning goal from the penalty spot against Celta Vigo.
Taking to social media to address the fans directly, Yamal did not hide his disappointment. The La Masia graduate has been in sensational form this year, and the timing of the setback - with silverware on the line - has clearly taken an emotional toll on the teenager as he begins his journey toward recovery.
Yamal shares heartfelt Instagram post
Breaking his silence on the injury, Yamal posted a moving statement on his official Instagram account. He began: "This injury keeps me off the field at the moment I most wanted to be there, and it hurts more than I can explain. It hurts not being able to fight alongside my teammates, not being able to help when the team needs me. But I believe in them and I know they will give everything in every match."
Backing Barcelona from the sidelines
With Barcelona currently looking to secure their second straight La Liga title, Yamal’s absence will be felt heavily on the pitch. However, the Spaniard intends to be a vocal presence from the stands. "I will be there, even if it’s from the outside, supporting, encouraging, and pushing like one more of them," he added in his message to the supporters.
His injury leaves a significant void in Flick’s attacking options, especially for the upcoming Clasico against second-placed Real Madrid. With the club now forced to maintain their momentum without their most creative sparkplug, Yamal also faces a race against time to be fully fit for Spain's 2026 World Cup campaign.
- AFP
Focusing on a stronger return
Despite the severity of the situation, Yamal concluded his statement with a defiant and optimistic outlook. He is already looking ahead to the 2026-27 season and his eventual return to the Camp Nou turf. He promised, "This is not the end; it’s just a pause. I will come back stronger, more motivated than ever, and next season will be better. Thank you for the messages and Visca el Barca."
The road to recovery will be long, and questions still remain regarding his availability for the 2026 World Cup, but Yamal’s immediate focus will be on starting his rehabilitation. For now, the Barcelona faithful must wait to see their talisman back in action, hoping that this "pause" indeed leads to a triumphant return for the world's most exciting young talent.