Good news for Lamine Yamal: despite his thigh injury, the FC Barcelona winger is still expected to feature for European champions Spain at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
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How serious is Lamine Yamal’s injury? Barça announce he’s out for the season and give their outlook on the World Cup
Barcelona have confirmed that Lamine Yamal is undergoing conservative treatment for a left thigh injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the season but keeping him on track for the World Cup.
The problem is a left thigh muscle strain. Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo had already picked up on the issue, and Thursday’s tests have now confirmed the diagnosis. The World Cup starts on 11 June, and provided his recovery goes smoothly, Yamal should be ready to return to action just in time.
- AFP
Yamal suffered an injury immediately after converting a penalty kick.
The 18-year-old took to social media on Thursday. “This injury has sidelined me just when I would have loved to be out there. It hurts so much,” wrote Yamal. “It hurts not to be able to fight alongside my teammates, not to be able to help when the team needs me.” He added that he will support his team-mates from the sidelines and vowed to return stronger and more motivated than ever.
Manager Hansi Flick had already expressed his regret after Barcelona’s 1-0 (1-0) win against Celta Vigo. “It’s not easy. We have to rest him. It’s a shame for us,” said Flick. Yamal had scored the winning penalty in the 40th minute on Wednesday evening, but immediately grabbed his thigh and had to leave the pitch. He had already been struggling with a groin injury earlier in the season.