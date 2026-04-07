Work is underway regarding Juventus’ goalkeeping situation, with changes between the posts possible this summer: Perin would like to play more regularly and was already considering a move back in January, whilst Di Gregorio is being monitored by the club’s management and coaching staff; should a convincing offer come in, he could leave Turin. For this reason, the Bianconeri are beginning to look around for a potential replacement: among the names on the list is that of Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, an explicit request from Luciano Spalletti, who has already coached him during his time at Roma (on the recommendation of Walter Sabatini, he arrived as Szczesny’s deputy and the following year became first-choice under Di Francesco).
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How much does Alisson earn? Juventus’ latest target for the goalkeeper position: his salary, Liverpool’s asking price and his injury history
ALISSON'S SIGNING FOR LIVERPOOL
Alisson’s contract with Liverpool is due to expire in June 2027 – the Reds have exercised their option to extend it – but the 29-year-old could leave a year before his contract with the English club runs out. Juve’s management could make a move at the manager’s request, given that his current salary of around €8 million is not out of reach, and the Bianconeri will try to drive down Liverpool’s asking price of €15–20 million, particularly as he is no longer a regular starter following the arrival of Georgian Mamardashvili from Valencia (a €30 million deal).
ALISSON'S INJURIES
On the other hand, Alisson’s fitness needs to be closely monitored; he has frequently been sidelined by muscle injuries this season and is currently unavailable due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Champions League match against Galatasaray, which forced him to miss the Reds’ last two matches against Brighton (in the league) and Manchester City (in the FA Cup). His return – barring any complications – is expected by the end of April, and these could be Alisson’s final matches for Liverpool, with Juventus ready to make a move.