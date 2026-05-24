After FC Bayern received several rejections—including from Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner—following Thomas Tuchel's departure in summer 2024, the relatively inexperienced Vincent Kompany emerged as a serious candidate for the managerial role. In an interview with Der Spiegel, Uli Hoeneß detailed the process, crediting Karl-Heinz Rummenigge with providing the decisive impetus.
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"He would have signed Tuchel first," Bayern president Uli Hoeneß states, publicly contradicting Max Eberl over the club's pursuit of Vincent Kompany
Hoeneß explained: "Then Karl-Heinz had the brilliant idea of asking Pep Guardiola." However, Max Eberl later gave a slightly different account of the managerial search on ZDF's *Aktuelles Sportstudio* at the end of April. According to him, he had suggested contacting former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola for his opinion on his former protégé Vincent Kompany: "When the question arose as to whether we were sure, I said to Kalle: 'You're so close to Pep—give him a call and ask what he thinks of Vincent.' That conversation proved decisive, and soon after we signed Kompany," Eberl explained at the time.
Hoeneß also insists that Eberl initially wanted to give Tuchel another year even after the trophy-less campaign: "At first, Max Eberl wanted to give Thomas Tuchel another year. Karl-Heinz, Herbert Hainer and I put a stop to that," revealed the 74-year-old, who does not want to let Eberl's version of events stand unchallenged: "Of course, it's easy to say now: 'He found the right manager'. Before that, he would have signed Tuchel. Then we wouldn't be where we are today."
Max Eberl on Uli Hoeneß's comments: "I found it very surprising."
Hoeness's comments, released on the day of Bayern's 3–0 DFB Cup final win over VfB Stuttgart, have stirred things up. The long-serving FCB director spoke of "doubts" over continued collaboration with the sporting director. Eberl's contract runs until 2027; Hoeneß put the chances of an extension at "60-40 at the moment – that's my honest opinion. Anyone who knows me knows that. That's the situation, and in two to three months we'll see how things pan out."
Eberl admitted the timing took him by surprise. "I also found it very surprising," he told Sky on Saturday evening after the victory in Berlin, commenting on Hoeneß's remarks. "I want to do my job and prove myself through it. What we've achieved as a team this season is something to be proud of. People are entitled to have doubts; that's perfectly legitimate. Then we'll talk about it," Eberl explained.
Max Eberl on the debate surrounding his position: "I don't care right now"
When asked why Hoeneß had doubts about him, the 52-year-old replied: "I can't say, you'd have to ask Uli. I don't know if that's what he meant either. He said it, and the figures are there for all to see. I don't really care right now. We've had a very good season, winning the double. That's what counts."
Eberl took charge at the record champions in March 2024, and any decision on a contract extension is not expected until the club's supervisory board meeting in August.
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