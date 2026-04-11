“He would have flown to the World Cup with a broken arm and a broken foot”: Vincent Kompany bursts into laughter at Kahn’s demand for Musiala

After scoring in Bayern’s 5-0 away win at FC St. Pauli, Musiala told Sky he had not “read exactly what [Kahn] said”. Nevertheless, turning down the opportunity was never on the cards: “I definitely want to go to the World Cup. My aim is to help the team as much as possible until the end of the season, then to do the same for the national team.”

Against St. Pauli he had already shown his match-winning potential: Kompany handed him a starting berth, and he opened the scoring with an early header. A shot against the post, an assist and several telling contributions followed, making it his best performance since returning to action at the start of the year.

“It was a good game; I’m getting more involved in the action and scored a goal. I’m happy with my performance today,” Musiala said. “Every minute I get is good for me. I’ve taken a step forward, but there are still many steps I can take. I really feel much better than I did a month ago.”

Team-mate and Germany captain Joshua Kimmich agreed: “When he trains regularly with us and gets game time, he scores or creates chances like he did today. He’s still building up his match fitness, but his mindset has shifted; he’s more positive now.”