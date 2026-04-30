He was tipped to become "one of the best players in his position": is the Bundesliga move pushed through by Jürgen Klopp turning out to be a flop?

Seven months after Bakayoko's hopeful announcement, the Leipzig winger would settle for raising his Bundesliga tally from two to three goals. Since that Sky interview, the 23-year-old's campaign has been anything but smooth sailing.

Yet Leipzig had gone to great lengths to sign Bakayoko, who was reportedly courted by Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. At PSV Eindhoven, he had established himself as a pacy, skilful winger and felt ready last summer to take the next step in one of Europe's top five leagues.

"This transfer is a prime example of how persistence and early networking pay off; we've been tracking him for over two years," RB sporting director Marcel Schäfer stressed last summer, underlining the club's long-standing interest. Leipzig had hoped to bring the Belgian to the Bundesliga as early as 2024, but the move only materialised twelve months later. "We gave him the feeling that we could help him become one of the best players in his position," explained Schäfer.

RB paid €18 million for the winger and secured him on a long-term deal until 2030, positioning him as a key figure in the club's future plans. Jürgen Klopp, Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer, was deeply involved in the transfer. The former BVB and Liverpool coach did more than lend his charisma to the cause; his strategic vision convinced the winger.

"We had a long chat; it was the first time I'd met Jürgen Klopp. It was a bit unusual for me: he didn't just tell me to come to Leipzig or to do this or that. Instead, it was about football in general, my goals and how he sees me," Bakayoko explained. "That was decisive for me, because you could see that he has a clear vision and – even more importantly – that he wants to build something great. And I want to be part of that."