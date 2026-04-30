"I don't want to set myself a target or a limit. I believe I can achieve great things. I just want to score as many goals as possible," RB Leipzig forward Johan Bakayoko told Sky in early October last year. At that point he had started all five of his Bundesliga appearances. After RB bounced back from their 6-0 opening-day thrashing at Bayern Munich with four consecutive wins, Bakayoko had already netted two crucial goals, securing 1-0 victories in Mainz and Wolfsburg.
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He was tipped to become "one of the best players in his position": is the Bundesliga move pushed through by Jürgen Klopp turning out to be a flop?
Seven months after Bakayoko's hopeful announcement, the Leipzig winger would settle for raising his Bundesliga tally from two to three goals. Since that Sky interview, the 23-year-old's campaign has been anything but smooth sailing.
Yet Leipzig had gone to great lengths to sign Bakayoko, who was reportedly courted by Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. At PSV Eindhoven, he had established himself as a pacy, skilful winger and felt ready last summer to take the next step in one of Europe's top five leagues.
"This transfer is a prime example of how persistence and early networking pay off; we've been tracking him for over two years," RB sporting director Marcel Schäfer stressed last summer, underlining the club's long-standing interest. Leipzig had hoped to bring the Belgian to the Bundesliga as early as 2024, but the move only materialised twelve months later. "We gave him the feeling that we could help him become one of the best players in his position," explained Schäfer.
RB paid €18 million for the winger and secured him on a long-term deal until 2030, positioning him as a key figure in the club's future plans. Jürgen Klopp, Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer, was deeply involved in the transfer. The former BVB and Liverpool coach did more than lend his charisma to the cause; his strategic vision convinced the winger.
"We had a long chat; it was the first time I'd met Jürgen Klopp. It was a bit unusual for me: he didn't just tell me to come to Leipzig or to do this or that. Instead, it was about football in general, my goals and how he sees me," Bakayoko explained. "That was decisive for me, because you could see that he has a clear vision and – even more importantly – that he wants to build something great. And I want to be part of that."
- AFP
RB Leipzig: Yan Diomande hit his stride, while Johan Bakayoko saw his form dip.
Bakayoko's debut for his new club hinted at a long and successful spell with RB. Head coach Ole Werner, also a summer arrival, immediately entrusted the youngster, and Bakayoko delivered his first statement on Matchday 3 in mid-September. Exploding past his marker in Mainz with searing acceleration, he cut inside from the right, paused just long enough to deceive the defence, then arrowed a low 20-metre shot into the bottom corner.
That strike earned RB three vital points, as did a near-identical finish two weeks later in Wolfsburg: another left-footed drive from distance. Bakayoko was a key figure for the club in the early going, seemingly destined for a leading role. Yet that mantle eventually went to Yan Diomande. The Ivorian, who could be sold for over €100 million this summer, initially sat behind Bakayoko in the pecking order but has long since overtaken him—and he is not the only one to have done so.
His last meaningful contribution came in late October, when he opened the scoring in RB's 4-1 second-round DFB Cup win over third-division Energie Cottbus. Since then, he has gone six months without a goal or assist. In all competitions he has started only once since then, and that outing ended in frustration. In Leipzig's 1-3 loss at Union Berlin in mid-December, Bakayoko was substituted after 60 minutes for Tidiam Gomis, who netted the equaliser within two minutes.
Almost as soon as he left the Alte Försterei turf, a muscle injury sidelined him for weeks, and the hierarchy in Leipzig's attack solidified without him. Behind them, Werner prefers winter signing Brajan Gruda, and Gomis is also repeatedly brought on in place of Bakayoko. As a result, Bakayoko has had to sit on the bench for the full 90 minutes in half of the twelve competitive matches since his comeback at the end of January.
What gives Johan Bakayoko hope of a belated breakthrough at RB Leipzig
"It's not that we lack a player like Baka, who can play an equally important role for us; it's just that we have several other top-quality options," Werner explained in early April after the 2-1 win in Bremen, a game in which Bakayoko did not feature, his situation compounded by fierce competition. He also described the Belgian as a super-sub: "He's the type who can come off the bench against deep-lying opponents and provide a breath of fresh air when you need a goal," said Werner.
Werner added that the midfielder's winter muscle injury had deepened his struggles, and as of early March he was still searching for rhythm. Since then, Werner has granted Bakayoko only limited minutes, and most of his appearances have been brief cameos. In 2026, he has logged just under 100 minutes on the pitch.
That extended spell on the sidelines has forced him to abandon his personal target of earning a Belgian World Cup call-up via strong form at RB; he has 18 caps but was last selected in November 2024, and a place in the tournament squad is now out of reach.
Recent reports have even suggested he could leave Leipzig after only one season, a move that would count as a failure for club and player alike. Yet there are grounds for optimism.
Firstly, there is a very realistic chance—given his rapid development—that Diomande, Bakayoko's direct rival, will have left by next season. The 19-year-old is being courted above all by Liverpool FC, and with Bakayoko, Leipzig would already have a successor with potential at the ready. RB has long pursued him intensively and remains convinced of his qualities. That stance is underlined by the club's close ties with Jürgen Klopp, who sat alongside Bakayoko at an NBA game in Berlin in January.
Despite limited opportunities, Bakayoko has still shown signs of progress. Most recently, he replaced Diomande for the final ten minutes of Friday's 3-1 win over Union Berlin. Bakayoko looked fresh, eager, and determined to impress, and he nearly did so almost immediately, hitting the post with a beautiful volley.
Bakayoko's hope of achieving "great things" in Leipzig remains alive, despite a six-month spell to forget.
- Getty Images Sport
Johan Bakayoko: His numbers at RB Leipzig
Games
21 minutes played
Minutes played
882 goals
Goals
3 assists
Assists
0
Yellow cards
1