He turned out to be a €40 million flop at Juventus! Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly keen on the former Bundesliga striker

Openda joined Torino on loan from Leipzig last summer. A mandatory buyout clause in that deal kicked in once Juventus' on-pitch form ensured they would end the campaign in the top ten of Serie A.

A 1-0 victory at Atalanta Bergamo in mid-April confirmed Juventus' top-ten finish and triggered the clause. For Leipzig, the permanent transfer of the 26-year-old forward—signed from RC Lens in 2023—represented a significant windfall. In total, the loan fee, fixed transfer fee and bonus payments earned RB around €50 million, with the transfer fee alone standing at €42.75 million.