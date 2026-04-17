Germany’s 2-1 win over Ghana in the March friendly camp ignited a nationwide debate about coach Julian Nagelsmann’s management of striker Serhou Guirassy. Despite netting the late winner, the VfB Stuttgart forward was publicly criticised by the 38-year-old mentor. “If he’d been running around for 70 minutes beforehand, I don’t know if he’d have scored it like that. It was quite a long run, which can be difficult for him after 70 minutes—especially in summer heat of 42 degrees,” he said, adding that the striker’s desire for a starting place was putting unnecessary pressure on him: “From that perspective, it’s fine by me as soon as he starts scoring fewer goals. If he can cope with that himself, he’s welcome to do so.”

Since then, Nagelsmann has done a U-turn. On MagentaTV’s show “Bestbesetzung”, he apologised, admitting, “It wasn’t right and was far too harsh for public consumption.” He credited his wife Lena for helping him reach that conclusion.

“He’s not strengthening himself by doing that; he’s actually weakening himself,” Weidenfeller commented. Oliver Kahn, also present, questioned why Nagelsmann had reflected on his leadership style in public and criticised the decision. “You could just pick up the phone, say, ‘I went too far,’ explain your thinking and move on,” the former world-class goalkeeper stated, adding, “Word would get out eventually. But doing it publicly like this just feels off.”