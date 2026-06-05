Nevertheless, several other prominent clubs from Italy and England remain in the race. At the forefront, though, is Istanbul's Turkish record champions, who have significantly stepped up their pursuit.
Translated by
He is reportedly Galatasaray's top transfer target. The Turkish club is going to great lengths to sign a highly rated talent from the Bundesliga
The Red-Yellows' management had already been monitoring the former Nuremberg player before his move to Frankfurt, maintaining constant contact, and now view him as a top transfer target.
In addition to his progress in the Bundesliga and with the national team, Galatasaray also sees a strategic advantage: the Süper Lig's foreign-player rule, tightened last season to limit squads to 14 non-Turkish players, makes top domestic talent extremely valuable.
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No bids have been submitted for Uzun at this time.
Despite reported interest from Istanbul, no deal is expected to be finalised soon. Neither Galatasaray nor any other suitor has submitted a concrete offer to Eintracht.
The player himself remains tight-lipped about his next career move, with sources close to him insisting that only the World Cup matters right now. As a result, any decision on whether he will leave the Hessians—and, if so, where he will go—will almost certainly have to wait until after the tournament.
Uzun recently scored his first goal for Turkey.
Frankfurt now faces a lucrative bidding war for the highly rated youngster. Alongside Galatasaray, several European heavyweights have entered the fray. AC Milan and SSC Napoli have already shown strong interest, while financially powerful Premier League suitors have also put out feelers for the attacking gem.
The 20-year-old Uzun, who celebrated his first goal for Turkey in a recent 4-0 friendly win over North Macedonia, suffered a muscle injury in November after an outstanding start to the season—five goals and three assists in his first five Bundesliga appearances—then picked up a thigh problem in January that sidelined him for several weeks.
He returned to action against 1. FSV Mainz 05 at the end of March, and has now contributed ten goals and six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.
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Can Uzun: Performance statistics for the 2025/26 season
Competition Matches Goals Assists Bundesliga 21 8 5 Champions League 5 2 0 DFB Cup 2 0 1