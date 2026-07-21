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He hasn't finished the game yet: Barcelona need not worry about Lamine Yamal's saturation. Tougher challenges await him, and the "lost Neymar" will benefit him!

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L. Yamal
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Yamal carries the hopes of "the joy of football" for the future.

In football, defeat usually troubles the fans. In Catalonia today, it is glory that breeds the nightmares.

Spain sleeps to the rhythm of historic celebrations, crowned champions of the 2026 World Cup. Yet the fans of the Catalan giant wake to a breathtaking question: "What comes next when you have completed the game at only nineteen years of age?!".

The Spanish jewel Lamine Yamal, winger of Barcelona's first team, has achieved almost everything in his career by the age of nineteen.

Every domestic title with Barcelona is already his. Add Euro 2024 with Spain, then the biggest prize of all, the 2026 World Cup.

That is where the fear crept into Catalonia. Yamal has touched both collective and individual glory, banking a fortune along the way, and questions now hang over his mentality and the threat of early footballing burnout.

Despite all of that, there are indicators to reassure Barcelona and their fans across the world that Lamine Yamal still has plenty left to achieve.

In the lines to come, we will show exactly how Barcelona and their supporters can rest easy about Yamal's future, once the fears of early burnout are set aside.

  • Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    World Cup 2026: 3 scenes that reassure Barcelona about Lamine Yamal's "mentality"!

    Let's be honest from the outset. Lamine Yamal, the Spanish jewel and Barcelona winger, once showed frightening signs of an "unprofessional" mentality that threatened to cut his career short.

    Those signs? His objections when hauled off the pitch, along with the parties and the life he led away from the green rectangle.

    Yet Yamal has begun to mature since the early days of his career, and it showed in several key moments at the 2026 World Cup:

    * Firstly: his sacrifice for the sake of his national team, Spain.

    * Secondly: his conduct with the great legends of the game.

    * Thirdly: the battle of the final.

    Take the first point. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente admitted frankly that Yamal learned at the 2026 World Cup "how to sacrifice for the team".

    In other words, he gave up his desire to be the number one star or the man with the best individual numbers. He did it to help the team win, to free his teammates and open up spaces for them.

    De la Fuente himself said as much, stressing that he loved this new personality from Yamal, one that reflects his great footballing maturity.

    On to the second point. The whole world saw how the Barcelona jewel behaved with two legends, "Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi", when he met them at the 2026 World Cup.

    Spain, led by Yamal, beat "Ronaldo's Portugal" in the round of 16, then "Messi's Argentina" in the final. Even so, the Barcelona jewel showed enormous respect and humility in his dealings with the pair.

    As for the battle of the final, nobody can forget the clashes that flared between the Argentina and Spain stars the moment the whistle blew.

    What stands out is where it happened. These clashes broke out right behind Yamal, yet he took no part in them, dropping to the ground in gratitude to God for winning the title.

    Yes, dear reader, that scene alone confirms the maturity Lamine Yamal has reached. He now keeps himself away from trouble on the green rectangle as much as he possibly can.

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  • Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2026Getty Images

    Lamine Yamal: Barcelona's "Jewel" is Yet to be Footballing Satisfied and the Hardest is Yet to Come!

    There is another sign that convinces us the Spanish gem Lamine Yamal has not yet had his fill of football, as some fear.

    He gave it away in his comments after winning the 2026 World Cup with Spain. "I still have a lot to achieve.. the European Championship and another World Cup, in addition to the Champions League with the Catalan giant Barcelona," he said.

    Remember, Yamal did not deliver a dazzling World Cup in 2026. The injury he suffered at the end of last season hampered him, and he arrived at the tournament short of his best both technically and physically.

    So, for example.. another World Cup mission lies ahead of Yamal, despite that 2026 triumph. It breaks down like this:

    * Firstly: to be "Spain's number one hero" when a new World Cup title arrives.

    * Secondly: to join the list of World Cup legends by chasing down and breaking a few records.

    At Barcelona.. Yamal will surely want to stand among the club's all-time greats, as he has said himself. That demands enormous effort, more than one Champions League title and a haul of individual honours.

    Put simply, Lamine Yamal still has plenty to achieve in his career, both individually and collectively. The job is far from done, even with European Championship and World Cup titles and domestic dominance in the Barcelona shirt.

  • NeymarGetty Images

    Neymar Junior... even the "lost Brazilian" will benefit Lamine Yamal!

    Now to another key part of the picture: the "role model" behind Spanish jewel Lamine Yamal.

    The whole world repeats that Yamal is the "heir" to Argentine legend Lionel Messi, that he resembles him in every way. Lamine treats it as a great honour, and he never misses a chance to hail "the Flea" as the greatest player in history.

    Yet the truth is different. Time and again, Yamal has named Brazilian magician Neymar da Silva Junior as his "idol" in football.

    That choice of Neymar in particular made many fear the Spanish jewel's career could collapse in a hurry, given the "unprofessional" mentality that wrecked the Brazilian magician.

    Look closer at what Neymar is actually doing with Lamine, though, and those fears fade. The Brazilian magician is going out of his way to offer advice, so the youngster does not repeat his mistakes.

    Take Yamal's trip to Brazil, when the pair met. The newspaper "Sport" revealed some of the advice the Samba magician handed the Spanish jewel, as follows:

    * Firstly: Not to put his personal interest above others or think about individual numbers.

    * Secondly: Sacrifice and running for the team.

    Neymar told Yamal that his best seasons at Barcelona came in 2014-2015, when the team won the historic treble of "La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League". The reason? He ran like a madman across the pitch and pressed the opponent non-stop.

    He drove the point home to the Spanish jewel: "Sacrifice, running and defensive support are what always lead us to collective glory."

    The bond runs deep. Off the back of that friendship and the affection between them, Neymar is trying to pass on his personal experience, hoping it helps Yamal become a better player.

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  • Lamine YamalGetty Images

    A final word... Lamine Yamal still makes mistakes, but!

    So what does all this tell us? Spain's jewel Lamine Yamal still makes mistakes, of course. He is only 19, after all, a player trying to live life on his own terms.

    Yet it also shows how Yamal is maturing year on year, just as we saw at the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

    That growing maturity will teach him a hard truth: becoming "a legend in the world of the beautiful game" demands sacrifice, and a hunger for titles that never fades.

    Barcelona and everyone around him must protect this remarkable Spanish talent too. Too many names have shone early only to disappear just as quickly.

    Now we wait to see what the coming years bring for Lamine Yamal at Barcelona and with the Spanish national team.

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