"He has to be in the World Cup squad": Dietmar Hamann urges national team manager Julian Nagelsmann to include a Bundesliga star

Führich endured a difficult spell in the early months of this season, at times losing his place in the VfB starting line-up. However, the Stuttgart forward is now "back on form", Hamann emphasised, adding that national team manager Julian Nagelsmann would find it hard to leave him out. "He has to be in the squad," the former midfielder stated.

Führich had not been selected for the DFB squad at all in 2025. His strong 2023/24 campaign with VfB had previously earned him a senior call-up, an October 2023 debut and a place in Germany's squad for the home European Championship the following summer, where he came on as a substitute during the 2-0 group win over Hungary.

He has nine caps to his name but is still waiting for his first international goal. In March, he returned to the squad for the friendlies against Switzerland (4-3) and Ghana (2-1), getting 30 minutes against Ghana. Nagelsmann had initially left him out again, but he received a late call-up after Dortmund's Felix Nmecha suffered an injury.



