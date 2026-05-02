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Oliver Maywurm

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"He has to be in the World Cup squad": Dietmar Hamann urges national team manager Julian Nagelsmann to include a Bundesliga star

World Cup
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Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart
C. Fuehrich
Germany

Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann has made a strong case for Chris Führich to be included in the World Cup squad.

"He's in such great form. He has to be part of the World Cup squad," Hamann emphasised on Saturday afternoon on Sky, referring to the VfB Stuttgart forward.

  • Führich endured a difficult spell in the early months of this season, at times losing his place in the VfB starting line-up. However, the Stuttgart forward is now "back on form", Hamann emphasised, adding that national team manager Julian Nagelsmann would find it hard to leave him out. "He has to be in the squad," the former midfielder stated.

    Führich had not been selected for the DFB squad at all in 2025. His strong 2023/24 campaign with VfB had previously earned him a senior call-up, an October 2023 debut and a place in Germany's squad for the home European Championship the following summer, where he came on as a substitute during the 2-0 group win over Hungary.

    He has nine caps to his name but is still waiting for his first international goal. In March, he returned to the squad for the friendlies against Switzerland (4-3) and Ghana (2-1), getting 30 minutes against Ghana. Nagelsmann had initially left him out again, but he received a late call-up after Dortmund's Felix Nmecha suffered an injury.


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    Will Chris Führich make Germany's World Cup squad?

    Führich has boosted his World Cup hopes with a strong run of form. Back in the club starting XI, he has scored three goals and provided one assist in his last four Bundesliga outings. Overall, he has eight goals and eight assists from 49 appearances this season. Nagelsmann will unveil his World Cup squad on 21 May.

    On Saturday he struck again, netting Stuttgart's equaliser in the 3-3 draw at TSG Hoffenheim, a result that earned his side a crucial point in the race for Champions League qualification.

    The DFB squad will contest two friendlies before the World Cup: against Finland on 31 May and against co-hosts the USA on 6 June. Germany then opens its group campaign against Curaçao on 14 June, with Ivory Coast and Ecuador awaiting.

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