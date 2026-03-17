He has already been awarded the Ballon d'Or: Real Madrid have found a worthy successor to Toni Kroos in the "most underrated player in the world"

The fact that the Uruguayan is currently performing so brilliantly is, however, also down to Alexander-Arnold. Since the right-back – like the regular captain Dani Carvajal – has returned from a long injury lay-off, Valverde has been able to play predominantly in midfield again. Whether he plays in the centre or comes in from the wing, the 27-year-old can be found all over the pitch during a match.

Given the many absences at Real, which recently included Kylian Mbappé (who could, however, make his comeback in the return leg against Man City), Valverde is currently being called upon to take on even more responsibility – and that is exactly what he is doing. Even before the clash with Man City, the midfielder – who is rarely injured and usually plays the full 90 minutes – had scored in the 2-1 win against Celta Vigo. At the weekend, he followed that up with a stunning curling shot into the top corner in the 4-1 win against Elche.

It almost seems as though the team-oriented Valverde shows his goal-scoring threat to best effect when many other stars are absent. Former coach Ancelotti had already noted that he possesses more attacking potential than he sometimes shows. “I bet him that he had to score ten goals in a season. I told him that if he didn’t, I’d hand back my coaching licence,” the legendary manager had revealed during Valverde’s most prolific season to date, 2022/23, in which he scored a total of twelve goals. That record is under threat this season; the Uruguayan currently has seven goals (and twelve assists) across all competitions.

If Valverde continues in this vein and leads Real to one or even several titles in what is supposedly already a botched season, it would be a significant milestone in his career. And there is suddenly speculation about another one: after the first leg against Man City, an Italian TV reporter at Prime Video, amid laughter from the studio, promptly handed him her mobile phone with a photo of the Ballon d’Or. The real thing is still a long way off for Valverde – though if he carries on like this, it’s not out of reach either. Especially as, thanks to him, Real have the best chance of going far, at least in the Champions League. And that is, as we know, a major factor when it comes to the biggest individual award in world football come winter.