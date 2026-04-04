Borussia Dortmund are likely to face a major shake-up in their attack next summer – Julian Brandt is set to leave the club, and striker Serhou Guirassy would also like to move on. BVB legend Kevin Großkreutz has now suggested a possible replacement.
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"He’d be a great fit for BVB!" According to Kevin Großkreutz, Serhou Guirassy’s successor needs to become a rising star in the Bundesliga
"It would be brilliant. I think he’s a good bloke and he knows where he comes from. He’d be a good fit for BVB," enthused Großkreutz on the podcast *Viertelstunde Fußball* hosted by his mate Fisnik Asllani, who is currently under contract with TSG Hoffenheim until 2029 but, according to Großkreutz, "doesn’t really fit in at the club he’s at right now."
Instead, the 37-year-old, who played over 230 games for the Black and Yellows, would love to see Asllani in Dortmund. "That would be brilliant. He could be a Dortmund player," Großkreutz continued, adding that he had personally recommended the move to the Kosovan international.
"There was a headline once suggesting that Asllani might move to BVB," recalls Großkreutz. "So I wrote to him: 'Come on over at last. You’ll see, it doesn’t get any better than this!'" Because the former BVB midfielder "exchanges messages with him quite often. We met somewhere and have kept in touch ever since."
Fisnik Asllani: Barça instead of Bayern and BVB?
It is not known, however, whether there has already been contact with Niko Kovac’s club – though it is clear that the 23-year-old rising star, who has contributed nine goals and eight assists in 28 games for Hoffenheim this season, has already spoken to FC Barcelona – as his agent recently confirmed.
“Barcelona are showing serious interest at the moment. There has been contact with the Catalans,” Ayman Dahmani told Erem News. However, the agent also noted that Asllani would only be allowed to leave Hoffenheim if his release clause were triggered. According to the Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, this stands at between 25 and 29 million euros.
BVB, however, are unlikely to face competition from FC Bayern Munich, with whom Asllani has also been linked. The German record champions have reportedly decided against signing him despite talks, as they consider him too slow.
Should a move to Dortmund not materialise, however, BVB reportedly already has another attacking player in their sights: Nicolo Tresoldi. The German Under-21 international would like to leave Club Brugge this summer following a strong season and is aiming for a move to the Bundesliga.
Fisnik Asllani: Performance statistics 2025/26
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Bundesliga
26
8
7
DFB Cup
2
1
1