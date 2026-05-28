'I have good hopes he will play football again' - Dejan Kulusevski injury rehab still dragging on after a year as Sweden doctor issues update on Tottenham star

The nature of the injury is particularly troublesome for a professional athlete. Werner detailed the physiological hurdles Kulusevski faces, noting that the specific area of damage does not heal like a standard muscle tear or bone break due to a lack of blood flow in the cartilage.

“They are difficult to treat,” Werner continued. “Cartilage has no blood supply and no nerves. They do not heal in the usual way. In addition, his injury is in a place where a lot of strain occurs for a football player. The kneecap slides back and forth over the femur. An enormous compressive force is developed. It is likely that his injury has not healed enough for him to cope with that strain yet.”

It remains to be seen whether Kulusevski will be fit to return in time for next season, as Tottenham start their first full campaign under De Zerbi.