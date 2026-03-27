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Gattuso reveals a behind-the-scenes transfer story: "I was at Napoli and tried to bring Tonali to the club. Milan were more successful."

AC Milan

Sandro Tonali, the match-winner in the Italy v Northern Ireland game, and his special relationship with manager Gattuso: behind-the-scenes transfer news on Napoli

Rossoneri nostalgia. Italy celebrated a hard-fought victory over Northern Ireland thanks to a stunning strike from Tonali, which reignited strong emotions among all Milan fans: the bond with Sandro is stronger and more alive than ever. The same goes for manager Rino Gattuso, who looked on anxiously from the touchline before rejoicing at his protégé’s goal.

  • TRANSFER MARKET INSIDER

    Rino Gattuso had this to say about the Azzurri’s number 8 at the post-match press conference following the Italy v Northern Ireland game.


    What’s your relationship with Tonali like? Did you show him the mug with his photo on it?

    “If he’d taken it to Coverciano, I’d have been worried... I know the story: when he went to Milan, he rang me to ask if he could take my number 8 – a call that surprised me. I was at Napoli at the time; I tried to bring him to me, but Milan were quicker off the mark. Over the years, our relationship has continued; there’s always been mutual respect. Sandro is a complete player; I could only do one thing, whereas he can do many things.”

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