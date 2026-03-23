Gennaro Gattuso, Italy’s head coach, spoke to Rai Sport about the squad selection and the play-offs: “I can’t let my ego get in the way; there’s a lot at stake, so I have to put my lads in the best possible position. We’ll choose the best formation to put the players in the right positions.”
Translated by
Gattuso: "I chose Bergamo myself. I can see the players are committed; now we need to stay calm. Chiesa has some issues; how are the injured players doing?"
TWO DIFFERENT LINE-UPS?
"We'll approach the first match one way and the second another. The decisions were made on that basis. I'm sorry about the players we've lost, but we've brought in new players who can help us out."
Chiesa has pulled out
"I have a long chat with Fede every 7 to 10 days. He knows what I think of him, but you have to respect what the player tells you. At the moment, he doesn’t feel 100 per cent; he has a few minor issues he needs to work on, and he wants to be 100 per cent fit."
NO STRESS
"All I was thinking about was getting to this match; no excuses, it’s too easy. If nothing was done, it’s because it couldn’t be done. We have to focus on Thursday’s match; other teams have injuries too. My staff and I have worked hard; we’ve done everything we needed to do. We can’t dwell on what we could have done better. Now we’re just focusing on Thursday’s match; we’re not thinking about the fact that we haven’t been to the World Cup for two tournaments – we’re just thinking about Thursday’s match. We mustn’t put pressure on the lads; everyone knows how important this match is. Let’s do what we have to do with great composure, without putting undue pressure on the players.”
INJURED PLAYERS
"We all know about the problem Bastoni has had. He’s undergoing treatment; he’s been at Coverciano since yesterday morning. Now he needs to work on his recovery, and we hope to have him back. Scamacca has an adductor problem; he’ll be assessed on a day-to-day basis, just like Bastoni. Tonali is doing some light training today; we hope to have him back tomorrow. Mancini isn’t a cause for concern. Calafiori felt a slight twinge, but I don’t think there are any issues. There are loads of players with minor niggles who wanted to come up for the national team. When someone’s injured, they usually think about staying with their club to recover. Instead, they’re here. I can see a great sense of commitment; I can feel it first-hand.”
ZANIOLO, ORSOLINI AND THE ABSENTEES
"We didn’t go to the dinners with whiteboards and markers to talk about tactics. I tried to build a relationship with the players; for me, that makes all the difference. There were so many players who could have been here, from Zaniolo to Bernardeschi, from Orsolini to Fagioli. I wanted to build a team, a team that has shown me loyalty; we all deserve a moment of joy. Now I want to approach these matches with my convictions and my confidence. I’m aware that there are other players who have performed well; my decisions are made in good faith. I have great faith in the players I’ve selected.”
SPINAZZOLA'S CHOICE
"After Politano's injury, I rang Leonardo. I'd already spoken to him two months ago. I found a lad who was really willing to help out – that's not easy at 32; I went through the same thing myself when I was a player. Coming in with enthusiasm, a smile and a willingness to help is a real asset."
THE PITFALLS OF NORTHERN IRELAND
"We won’t take unnecessary risks, and we won’t field players who aren’t fit. We’ll make our decisions based on logic. We need to keep a clear head and be alert to the danger. We respect our opponents, who run a lot. In terms of quality, they aren’t a top-class side, but they play very direct football and are dangerous from set pieces."
THE SITUATION OF INTER FANS
"I’m not worried about the Inter players’ form. Dimarco’s stats are incredible; I speak to Barellone every day – people always expect a lot from him. I expect him to show determination and intensity; I have faith in him. When he doesn’t play up to his usual standard, he gets torn to shreds, but that’s because he’s proven himself to be a key player."
PALESTRA AND PIO ESPOSITO
"Whether you're young or not doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is whether you're good enough. Of course, experience and the importance of the match count too, but everyone has a role to play. Modern football has changed; even those coming off the bench can make a difference."
THE CHOICE OF BERGAMO
"I chose the stadium myself. And the FIGC backed me. At San Siro, for example, there are Inter and Milan fans; if you misplace a pass, you can hear the boos. Bergamo gave me a warm welcome on my first visit there; I wanted a stadium with a bowl-like layout. Let’s hope I haven’t made a mistake."